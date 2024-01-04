Shiv Thakare spotted having a fun banter with poor kids, netizens gush about his modesty

MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare who is basking in appreciation for his performances in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhlaja, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss and many more is known for his modesty and down to earth personality. The star who is often seen interacting with paps as he gets sorted out and about in the city has become people’s favourite.

Recently, the star got spotted spending some quality time with the poor kids, he found on the road. He was seen having a fun banter with them. When the kids asked Shiv for money for food, he picked them up and give them treats and food items to eat. The kids were also seen having a fun interaction with Shiv. They later hugged him and started playing together. Fans couldn’t stop gushing on this video surfacing the internet.

Shiv, holds massive fan following on social media, previously Shiv was seen spending some quality time with poor children, his fondness for them is quite visible and is always having a gala time whenever whenever he gets to spend time with them.