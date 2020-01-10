Shivam Patil and Himika Bose bag MTV’s fiction show Nishedh

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an exclusive update from the world of television.

MTV is riding high on success with its intriguing reality shows like Splitsvilla X2, Supermodel Of The Year and Winged. Soon, the channel will launch a fiction show title MTV Nished.

The 13-episode fictional series by Viacom18 and MTV Staying Alive Foundation will showcase stories centered around societal issues such as reproductive health, mental health, child spacing, tuberculosis, malnutrition etc. MTV Nishedh will reflect the trials and tribulations of the youth and stir conversations around societal issues that are not widely spoken about. The show is all set to premiere in January only on MTV India.

According to our sources, Filtercopy fame Himika Bose and Shivam Patil of Ghayal Once Again fame has bagged the show and will have pivotal roles to portray in the project.

We couldn’t connect with Shivam and Himika for a comment.

Well, fiction shows on MTV like The Serial, Gumrah and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan garnered immense popularity among the audience and looks like MTV Nishedh is all set to create hustle with its gripping stories.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.