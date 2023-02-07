Shivam Wankhede leaves Shivangi Joshi mesmerized with his special monsoon Date on India’s Best Dancer 3’s stage

MUMBAI: This weekend, get ready to enjoy the monsoon as Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown dance reality show, India's Best Dancer 3, will be celebrating the rains in its ‘Baarish Special’ episode. The dance acts will make everyone relive their childhood days and the innocent memories associated with this season. Joining in the fun will be popular TV stars - Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon, who will be promoting their upcoming romance drama, ‘Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka’, which premiers on 10th July.

Mentor Vaibhav and contestant Shivam stunned everybody with their spectacular act, beautifully capturing the essence of the monsoon season but in a quirky andaaz. Their exceptional act earned them a standing ovation and high praise from the judges.

Adding to the excitement, contestant Shivam will set the right monsoon vibe as he asks the television actress Shivangi Joshi for a heartwarming date on the sets of India’s Best Dancer 3. Amidst the monsoon ambiance, accompanied by the soulful melody of ‘Kabhi Jo Badal Barse’, the duo shared the simplicity of indulging in bhutta (corn) and savoring cutting chai, intensifying their on-stage chemistry as they danced passionately together. Shivam's chivalrous gesture of offering his jacket to Shivangi added a touch of romance to their encounter.

Reflecting on the date, Shivangi praised Shivam's charm and assured him that he would find a girlfriend soon. In a playful response, Shivam humorously declared his intentions to embrace his newfound confidence and playfully stated, "Thukra k mera pyaar, mera inteqaam dekhegi," to all the girls who had friend-zoned him.

