Shivanggi Verma to enter Choti Sardarni as Sarab’s LOVE INTEREST

We've been on the forefront in reporting updates about Colors' show Chhoti Sardarni.

Well, the show has taken a leap and now, the dynamics between Meher, Sarab, Param and Karan has changed drastically.

We’ve heard that actress Shivanggi Verma will soon enter the show and will play a pivotal character.

Sources have it that Shivanggi will play the character of Samayra in the show who will have feelings for Sarab. Samayra will be extremely close to Sarab’s elder sister Harleen. Harleen will be keen on getting Sarab and Samayra together. Samayra’s entry is set to create the love-triangle between Sarab and Meher.

We tried to contact Shivanggi, but she remained unavailable for comment.

