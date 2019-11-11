Shivangi Joshi and Shraddha Arya’s fun time together

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi and Shraddha Arya are two popular actresses in television world. Both of them have carved a niche for themselves by working in their respective shows. The girls recently had a fun time together.

Well, the pretty ladies were recently in Indore for an award show and thus managed to spend some time together. The two caught up at the airport as they boarded their flight back to Mumbai this morning. Both Shraddha and Shivangi won awards for their performance in their respective shows - Kundali Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actresses posed for pictures and clicked boomerang videos before boarding their flight. Both Shraddha and Shivangi shared the pictures on their Instagram handle. In the boomerang video, Shivangi was seen clicking the picture and Shraddha was holding her. She captioned the video as "Indore mornings". Shraddha shared another video where she can be seen taking Shivangi along with her and she wrote: "Pushing her to board the plane before it leaves".