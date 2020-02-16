Shivangi Joshi gives us ‘SELF IDENTITY’ GOALS!

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi has won our hearts with her realistic acting skills as well as style game.

As Naira, she impresses us with her choice of roles, and we applaud her fashion sense on the show. While we also like the western garbs she flaunts, she carries traditional wear with equal grace, and her choice of attire is an inspiration to many television watchers.

Now along with all of her fashion and her stint as a dotting daughter-in-law, wife and a family member in her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, just like a lot many actors who are experimenting and exploring different avenues of their career, Shivangi too shot for a music video titled Aadatein and a short film titled Our Own Sky.

There is no doubt that Shivangi is a very talented actress and it is not only on television that she has proved the same but the lady has garnered quite an overwhelming response for both her projects!