Shivangi Joshi has a surprise for her fans

10 Feb 2020 08:01 PM

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the prettiest actors we have on board. Shivangi, though not extremely active, manages to keep her fans updated with all her latest pictures, and this time is no different. Shivangi was named the seventh sexiest Asian woman recently.

Apart from being a popular TV actress, she is a well-known TikTok star.

The actress looks stunning in every outfit she wears, whether it is Indian, Western, or Indo-Western.

Well, Shivangi has now given her fans the first glimpse of her upcoming music video on social media. The Hindi song is titled 'Aadatein' and is composed by Gaurav Dagaonkar and sung by Nikhil D'Souza.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.

 

