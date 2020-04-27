News

Shivangi Joshi latest dance video will leave you in awe of her skills

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is multi-talented. For some years, she has been enticing the audience her with her acting chops. Now that shootings have been stalled due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the actress is giving a glimpse of her hidden talents. From painting to cooking, Shivangi is going all out to kill her boredom and simultaneously keep her fans entertained with her cute antics on social media. 

Shivangi enjoys a massive fan following. Though she is refraining from using social media too much during quarantine, she does drop in some posts to engage her fans. Just a few hours ago, she wowed everyone by showing off her dancing talent. She shared a video on her Instagram story, wherein she is seen dancing to a popular international song. The pretty face put on her dancing shoes and grooved to Camila Cabello's peppy track 'My Oh My'. 

With a white crop top, grey joggers, and open traces, Shivangi danced like there's no tomorrow.

