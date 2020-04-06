Shivangi Joshi lights diyas to support PM Narendra Modi; check

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular TV actresses. She is currently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai.

As we know, yesterday (April 5), India again created history by lighting diyas, candles, torches and more to support PM Narendra Modi's 9 Baje 9 Minute cause to dispel the darkness of Coronavirus pandemic. Everyone from citizens to Bollywood and TV celebrities, people expressed solidarity with each other and came together as one nation to fight the war against COVID-19. Among them was also actress Shivangi Joshi. The actress extended her support in the cutest way possible.

Shivangi lit diyas with her nephew and contributed her support towards togetherness and oneness in this distressful time. She shared pictures of her adorable gesture on her Instagram handle. In the photos, Shivangi is seen holding her nephew in her arms as they glance at the plate of diyas in front of them. Not one or two, she lit multiple diyas and expressed her concord to Modiji's idea. While Shivangi looked beautiful in a pink outfit, her nephew looked cute in yellow.

Check out Shivangi's pictures here: