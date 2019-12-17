Shivangi Joshi looks dreamy in her latest photo; have a look!

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi, who is currently seen as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is one of the most popular actresses on TV. She has a huge fan following on social media.

Recently, she posted a breathtaking picture of herself in a neon pink gown. The picture is from a photo shoot and in the same one can see her posing on a white horse. We have to say that the picture is super dreamy and amazing. Have a look.

Well, doesn’t it seem like Shivangi is waiting for her Prince Charming to join her and whisk her away?

In her current show, the actress’ chemistry with Mohsin Khan aka Kartik is much appreciated. In fact, the two were even rumoured to be a couple a while ago.

Credits: Pinkvilla