Shivangi Joshi REVEALS her CRUSH!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 May 2020 09:00 PM

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of several shows, and currently, she is winning hearts by playing the female lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actress enjoys a massive fan following. The actress is frequently active on social media and likes to share the bits and pieces of her life with her fans.

In a recent live session, Shivangi revealed her crush with her fans. She mentioned that she loves Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. She said, “I became Hrithik’s fame from the day of Dhoom. However, of late my parents told me that I have liked him since I was a kid. They told me how I used to keep his picture below my pillow and go to sleep. He is still my favourite and I will forever like him.”

Awww!

Well, Shivangi, Hrithik definitely enjoys a massive fan following and we sure fans will be happy to know you are one of his fans!

