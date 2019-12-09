News

Shivangi Joshi reveals the best part about being an actor

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Dec 2019 12:59 PM

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular faces of the small screen and rose to fame as Naira in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress has received immense love and support from her fans for her performance.

During her recent media interaction, she was asked what she loves about being an actor, and she said, 'It's the love that we get from our fans which is so gratifying. However, it can get hectic at times.'

'Any profession can be hectic. It totally depends on people and how much time they make for themselves and others. It's important to make time for yourself in this industry. For example, I still go out for movies and family gatherings after I finish shooting,' she said. Shivangi adds that the TV industry is a great place to make new friends. 'My close friends like Lata Sabharwal and Aditi Bhatia are from the industry. We hang out after pack-up and even chill at each other's houses when we get the time,' she said.

Well, Shivangi seems to be overwhelmed with all the love she is getting from her fans, which makes her love her profession even more.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags > Star Plus, Shivangi Joshi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naira, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta holiday in...

In pics: Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta holiday in Maldives
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Rucha Gujrati
Rucha Gujrati
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Tina Desai
Tina Desai

past seven days