Shivangi Joshi reveals the best part about being an actor

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular faces of the small screen and rose to fame as Naira in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress has received immense love and support from her fans for her performance.

During her recent media interaction, she was asked what she loves about being an actor, and she said, 'It's the love that we get from our fans which is so gratifying. However, it can get hectic at times.'

'Any profession can be hectic. It totally depends on people and how much time they make for themselves and others. It's important to make time for yourself in this industry. For example, I still go out for movies and family gatherings after I finish shooting,' she said. Shivangi adds that the TV industry is a great place to make new friends. 'My close friends like Lata Sabharwal and Aditi Bhatia are from the industry. We hang out after pack-up and even chill at each other's houses when we get the time,' she said.

Well, Shivangi seems to be overwhelmed with all the love she is getting from her fans, which makes her love her profession even more.

