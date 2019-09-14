News

Shivangi Joshi’s awkward moment during Yeh Rishta’s 3000-episode celebration

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Sep 2019 06:50 PM

MUMBAI: Yesterday was a big day for the team of Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as it completed 3000 episodes successfully. It is the fourth longest running show on Indian television. In spite of this, it is still ruling the roost on the TRP charts.

To celebrate this big day, producer Rajan Shahi had organized a havan on the sets followed by dance performances by the cast and crew.

Along with the entire team of Yeh Rishta, the media, fans, and people close to the actors were also present.

Amidst the celebrations, a person, apparently a fan of Shivangi, shot a selfie video. What surprised us was that the person seemed so star stuck that he couldn’t recollect Shivangi's name or even that of the show.

This created an awkward situation for Shivangi.

However, the actress dealt with it very gracefully rather than getting offended about it.

Check out the video below!

Tags > Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 3000 episodes, TRP charts, Rajan Shahi, Awkward moment,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Birthday bash on the sets of &TV's...

Birthday bash on the sets of &TV's Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Hrithik Roshan
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Manava Naik
Manava Naik
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Sara Khan
Sara Khan

past seven days