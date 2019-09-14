Shivangi Joshi’s awkward moment during Yeh Rishta’s 3000-episode celebration

MUMBAI: Yesterday was a big day for the team of Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as it completed 3000 episodes successfully. It is the fourth longest running show on Indian television. In spite of this, it is still ruling the roost on the TRP charts.

To celebrate this big day, producer Rajan Shahi had organized a havan on the sets followed by dance performances by the cast and crew.

Along with the entire team of Yeh Rishta, the media, fans, and people close to the actors were also present.

Amidst the celebrations, a person, apparently a fan of Shivangi, shot a selfie video. What surprised us was that the person seemed so star stuck that he couldn’t recollect Shivangi's name or even that of the show.

This created an awkward situation for Shivangi.

However, the actress dealt with it very gracefully rather than getting offended about it.

Check out the video below!