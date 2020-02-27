Shivangi Joshi shows her impeccable dancing skills in the latest video

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is popularly known as Naira Singhania in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress became a household name with this character and Shivangi's career reached new heights.

The actress has been a part of the show for many years now and after a long time, Shivangi surprised everyone by announcing her first music video. Shivangi shared this wonderful news on her Instagram account and fans couldn't contain their excitement.

Shivangi's first music video was Adatein and it released just a few days ago. The video got a great response from the viewers and Shivangi was overwhelmed with all the love and support.

And now, days after the music video's release. Shivangi has shared a video where she seems to be practising for Adatein before she finally performs in front of the camera.

Well, looking at the video, we can just say one thing that Shivangi is a terrific dancer and she aced her dance moves amazingly in the video.

Shivangi captioned the video and wrote, "Adatein with Shivangi".

Take a look at it here:

What do you think about Shivangi's amazing dance moves? Tell us in the comments.