Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya, and Shashank Vyas get together

MUMBAI: Coronavirus has hit us drastically. While we put our best efforts, it is getting severe with each passing day. It has affected health and economy, and our social life is also impacted. Whether you're an introvert or extrovert, you're doomed by the 21-day lockdown announced by PM Narendra Modi across the country. While we're trying our best to be safe and self-isolate ourselves, there's no denying to the fact that staying indoors all day is boring. What one misses the most is spending time with friends and gossip with them.

But, what if we told you gossiping with friends is still possible? Well, all thanks to modern technology, you can connect with anyone, anytime and from anywhere. Well, this is what most of our beloved actors are doing, connecting through social media. Joining the bandwagon recently was Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi, who was seen video calling her best friends to kill boredom during the quarantine. Yes, Shivangi connected to Shraddha Arya, Shashank Vyas, and Adhvik Mahajan over a conference video call to share some special moments with them.

Sharddha shared screenshots of their fun-loving video call, where all of them were seen in their casuals and relaxing on their couch. Have a look.

