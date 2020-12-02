Shivangi Joshi is thankful as she and Moshin Khan achieve this milestone!

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently one of the most popular TV serials. With its intriguing tale and beautiful performances of the cast, the show has managed to keep viewers hooked to the television screens.

The show stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles of Naira and Kartik respectively, and their on-screen chemistry is immensely popular among the viewers.

In fact, their chemistry is one of the prime reasons for the show’s soaring popularity.

Their off-screen romance has also gathered steam and has been written about a lot in the recent past.

ALSO READ : (Shivangi Joshi had THIS to say about co-star Mohsin Khan)

Just a few months ago, Shivani and Moshin has appeared in a music video together, and the video has completed 43 million views and counting.

This was Shivani and Moshin’s first ever music video together, and fans were super excited to see them together.

Well, his a huge achievement for all you Yeh Rishta Kya Khelatha Hai fans.

Fans have commented that they look adorable with each other and are their role models.

Today, the two are the most iconic couple of television and are loved by the audiences as they connect to their story and characters.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : (Check out Mohsin-Shivangi's mind-blowing audition video from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)