Shivangi Joshi wishes her once on-screen mother! Read on for details...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Nov 2019 07:50 PM

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is much loved by the audience for her character of Naira in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is not only loved on-screen but also off-screen by her industry friends and co-actors. She is often spotted having a gala time with her friends when she is not shooting as well as on the sets of the show.

She is certainly a very happy-go-lucky person. But did you know that she is very close to Shweta Tiwari, who played her mother in one of her earlier projects? For Shweta’s upcoming projects, in order to wish her, Shivangi put up a post for her.

Way to go, Shivangi and Shweta!

 

Screening of Hotstar Specials - Out of Love

past seven days