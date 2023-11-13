Shivangi Verma on body shaming: No one asked for your opinion!

MUMBAI: Actress Shivangi Verma who has been part of shows like Choti Sarrdaarni, Reporters and Bhootu, says that she often wonders where people get the guts to body shame others. She says that she has always maintained that people who body shame, but be put back in their place.

“I have no Room for body shamers and unwanted advice! To those who think it's okay to body shame, I would like to say, ‘our bodies, our choices’. You have no say in how we look or live. Also, no one asked for your opinion, and it's not welcome. Let's build a society that promotes kindness and understanding, not judgment,” she says.

She adds, “Beauty comes in all shades! To those who stare at or judge people based on their skin colour is not cool. Every complexion is unique and beautiful, no one should feel judged for their skin.”

She says she has seen such discrimination happen and she has never accepted it. “I've witnessed the harsh realities of racism and body shaming…I've recently gained weight for a project that required it and I've been shocked by the negative comments. It's disheartening how quickly opinions can change,” she says.