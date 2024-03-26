Shivangi Verma on her recent Delhi visit

MUMBAI: Actress Shivangi Verma was recently in Delhi, on a personal visit, and says that she had an amazing time. The actress, who is known for shows such as Hamari Sister Didi and TV, Biwi aur Main, says that since she is from Delhi, she loves coming back home.

“The purpose of my visit to Delhi this time was to meet my family. My hometown is Delhi. And since the time I've come to Mumbai, my parents also keep traveling from Delhi to Mumbai. Whenever they are in Delhi, I definitely go back to meet them, my extended family and my friends. It's been ten years since I've been to Mumbai. I love Delhi food and Delhi people,” she says.

The actress makes sure to visit at least twice a year, and says, “This city means a lot. This is my Janambumi, my hometown. I was born and brought up here. I've done my schooling, my college in Delhi. My parents are from Delhi. My grandparents are from Delhi as well. So, Delhi is everything to me.”

Ask her if she has any favourite spots in the city, and she says, “Yes, one is Karol Bagh. The only place I shop in Delhi is Karol Bagh since the very beginning. For eating, I love going to Hauz Khas village as well.”