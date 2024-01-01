Shivangi Verma: It’s important to invest time in a relationship

MUMBAI: While it can get tough to take out time in today’s day and age, it is also essential to do so to build relationships, says actress Shivangi Verma. The actress adds that there are some people who are able to take out this time, despite being busy, while others find it challenging.

“I believe some people might find it challenging to be patient in relationships today due to the fast-paced nature of life, but many still value the importance of time and effort in building connections. When building a relationship, it's important to invest time in understanding each other, communicate openly, and actively support one another to foster a strong bond,” she says.

It's also important to concentrate on emotional well being, she says, adding, “In the hustle and bustle of life, it’s easy to overlook emotional well-being. I think it’s important to consciously make time for self-care and nurture emotional connections to maintain a healthy balance.”

She adds, “In metros, work-related companionship might be useful, but I think it’s equally important to build genuine friendships outside of the job for a more balanced and meaningful lifestyle. Neglecting emotional needs for the sake of success might have a negative impact on mental health. Balancing personal ties with professional goals is critical to overall pleasure and well-being.”