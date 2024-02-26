Shivangi Verma to make her OTT debut with Atrangii’s musical love story

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 08:45
MUMBAI: “Choti Sarrdaarni” fame Shivangi Verma is all set to make her OTT debut with streaming platform Atrangii’s new musical love story. The as-yet-untitled show is a musical love story and the actress will be seen in a prominent role in it.

“I couldn’t be any happier. I think every actor gets what they deserve in some way or another, and it’s such a great feeling. I chose this web show because of Nivedita Basu (Senior VP at Atrangii Group) as she has always been on my mind and I always wanted to work with her. And of course, when I heard the story, it’s a musical love story,” she said.

“There are so many goosebump moments, and it will take the audience on an emotional trip. I am also an emotional person and that is why I connect with the story. Kadambari who is the creative director, I have worked with her before. And, of course, the cast. Sehban Azim and Deepshikha Nagpal, who doesn’t want to work with them,” she added.

The name of the project is yet to be finalised, and revolves around couples and their love and heartbreaks. Shivangi added, “I don’t know if it’s a happy or a sad ending, but tears will definitely roll down your eyes. And there won’t be a single scene where you can blink your eyes.“

She will also be seen doing some intimate scenes with Sehban in the show, and shared that the audience will see love everywhere. She said that the cast became comfortable with each other during the reading. She went on to praise Sehban and said, “Sehban is a wonderful actor and a wonderful person in and out. I would like to say that he made me very comfortable during the scenes,” adding that she was happy with the BTS shoot and is really looking forward to seeing myself on-screen.”

Shivangi even called Sehban and Deepshikha her good friends and added, “The entire cast used to chill and eat together and since we were shooting outdoors we all used to stay together. But they became very close to me, and my heart is for them always.”

