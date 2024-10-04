Shivangi Verma: People talk about making health a priority, but don’t take action

MUMBAI: While awareness about health and wellbeing is there is abundance, it is the action that is missing says Choti Sarrdaarni actress Shivangi Verma. She adds that people need to know the proactive steps that they can take to reach their health goals.

“It's true that even though people often talk about making their health a priority, they struggle to turn that talk into action. Many folks tend to be lazy when it comes to exercising, eating well, or sticking to a healthy routine. Even if they do start, it often doesn't last long because they don't truly take their health seriously. They'd rather talk and complain about it than put in the effort to make lasting changes,” she says.

Talking about the ways she stays healthy and fit, she says, “I always make sure to eat healthy and stay hydrated throughout the day. It's important to nourish my body with nutritious foods and drink plenty of water. Meditation is something I incorporate into my daily routine without fail. It helps me stay centred and calm, benefiting both my mental and physical health. Maintaining a positive outlook is key for me. I believe that staying positive not only improves my mood but also supports my overall well-being, both mentally and physically.”

Meanwhile, she says that ageing is a concept that we need to understand well. “Ageing is a natural part of life, and we can't stop it altogether. However, taking good care of our health can definitely slow down the aging process and help us maintain a youthful appearance for longer. It's important to remember that scars and wrinkles are a part of life's journey and can be seen as beautiful reminders of our experiences and resilience. Embracing the aging process is important because everything beautiful eventually comes to an end. Nonetheless, prioritising our health is crucial because it allows us to live a fulfilling and vibrant life, regardless of our age. So, while we can't stop the passage of time, we can certainly make the most of it by taking care of ourselves,” she says.