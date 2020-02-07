News

Shivanya to enter Naagin 4 to help Brinda against Vishakha?

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
07 Feb 2020 03:39 PM

MUMBAI: Naagin 4 has left no stone unturned to entertain the viewers and keep them at the edge of the seat with the intriguing plot. 

A few days back, we saw the smashing entry of Naagin Vishkha AKA Anita Hassanandani. Anita was a part of Naagin season 3. While fans were elated to see Anita entering the show, the exact reason behind her entry is yet to be revealed. 

We have seen how she is giving a hard time to Nayantara and it seems she is here with her evil motive. 

And now, it's been reported that Mouni Roy who played the role of Naagin Shivanya in the season one and two is set to make an entry in the show. 

Shivanya will join hands with Brinda to compete against Vishakha. While nothing has been confirmed yet but there are chances about Mouni entering the show.

Well, with Anita and Mouni's presence, the show will become even more interesting and we would get to see so many beauties in one frame. 

How excited are you to see Mouni in the show? Tell us in the comments. 

