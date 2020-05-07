Shivin Narang discharged from hospital, says all is well

MUMBAI: Actor Shivin Narang is back home after undergoing a surgery on his left hand.

He took to social media to update his fans about his health. He posted two photos - one has him lying on a hospital bed and the other has him showing a thumbs-up while standing outside a building.

He captioned the photos: "All is well. For all my frnds , family n loved ones I'm back home. Thankuu fr all your prayers & blessings. Unfortunately met with an accident at home injuring myself badly due to which I had undergone a surgery. Thankuu to the doctors and healthcare staff of @kokilabenhospital for taking such good care of me in this difficult scenario...I remember one of the hospital staff saying ‘Sir hum nhi karenge toh kaun karega ‘ #respect #realheroes #grateful."

A few days ago, he slipped on a glass table that broke. He fell on it and injured his left hand.

"He was injured on Sunday evening at home in Malad and had to undergo a major surgery Monday evening. The wounds are deep," his spokesperson had said.