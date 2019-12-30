News

Shivin Narang flaunts his nerdy look in the coolest way

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
30 Dec 2019 03:26 PM

MUMBAI: Shivin Narang, who is currently seen in Sony TV's show Beyhadh 2 as Rudra, is impressing everyone with her mind-blowing performance. The actor is paired alongside TV hottie Jennifer Winget, and fans love this brand new jodi of the small screen. 

The 28-year-old handsome hunk is extremely popular among the masses and keeps wooing his fans with his style and sexy pictures on his Instagram account. Shivin has a massive fan following on Instagram, all thanks to his amazing posts.

Apart from being a terrific actor and having a great personality, Shivin is extremely stylish and we have always seen him keeping his fashion on point on every occasion. 

And now, in his latest post, Shivin is seen flaunting a completely different look which has caught everyone's attention. The actor is seen in glasses and his nerdy look is something which can make anyone drool over him. 

Take a look at Shivin's post.

Shivin has managed to keep his nerdy look super cool, all thanks to his dashing personality. 

On the work front, Shivin made his TV debut with Suvreen Guggal- Topper of The Year. He has also starred in shows like Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera, Internet Wala Love among others. The actor will also be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.

