Shivin Narang is obsessed with THIS

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Feb 2020 01:43 PM

MUMBAI: Talented actor Shivin Narang is currently seen in Beyhadh 2. The show is going through several interesting twists in the storyline. After Rishi’s (played by Rajat Verma) death, Maya (played by Jennifer Winget) has been planning to kill Rudra (played by Shivin). However, the story took a new turn after Rudra and Maya fall in love with each other and get married.

Shivin has just made his obsession for a song clear on social media. Well, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang has already created a substantial buzz in town. The title track has been a rage among the audience and has witnessed a thunderous response. Shivin too loves the foot-tapping number.

This was evident from Shivin’s latest post on social media. The actor shared a video wherein he was spotted running over a bridge across a river in Rishikesh with the Malang title track playing in the background. He captioned the video as, 'Rhuuu main #malang .. #harharmahadev #shivinnarang #run #beyhadh2 #rishikesh.'

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla

 

