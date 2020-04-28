Shivin Narang reacts to a fan’s threat to commit suicide if Beyhadh 2 is pulled off

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget and Shiving Narang starrer Beyhadh 2 made a loyal fan base for itself. Recently, reports of Beyhadh 2 axed from the channel made headlines. The news not only created a stir on social media but also garnered a strong reaction from Beyhadh 2 fans on social media. Well, the reactions didn’t end there. A strong reaction came in when a fan threatened to commit suicide if the show went off-air. For those who’ve come in late, not only Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein too have been axed.

During a recent interaction with Times Of India, Jennifer Winget’s co-star Shivin Narang reacted to the fan’s extreme reaction to the show’s abrupt closure. Speaking about the same Shivin said Beyhadh 2 has a huge fan following. “It was a show which was true to its story and maintained a great standard in both the seasons. It is very disheartening if a show is axed like this. It is a helpless situation,” he said.

He then added, “I know there is a huge outrage amongst fans and viewers, but nobody should harm themselves for Beyhadh 2. I understand they love the show and are very attached to it. But I request them not to take any extreme measures or harm themselves. This is a time to be patient. The whole world is fighting Corona. So everyone should take care and be safe.”

