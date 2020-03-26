Shivin Narang thanks fans for his latest achievement; check out

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Beyhadh's second season hit the small screens last year in December and has been doing wonders ever since.

Shivin Narang plays the lead role of Rudra Roy in the show opposite Jennifer Winget. Fans are simply loving Rudra and Maya's pair.

Shivin's popularity is rising with every passing day and now the actor has got a reason to celebrate.

Mr Narang has clocked 1 million followers on Instagram and it is a great achievement for Shivin.

A video doing the rounds of the social media shows how Shivin has thanked his fans for all the love and support.

Take a look at the video:

Many congratulations to Shivin for 1 million followers!