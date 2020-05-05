Shivin Narang undergoes surgery after injuring himself at home

MUMBAI: Shivin Narang was rushed to hospital after he injured himself at home. The actor is stable now. He underwent a major surgery for his left hand, last evening, and is in severe pain.

As per sources close to the actor, Shivin is hospitalised at the Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital. He got his left hand operated last evening, after 24 hours of his admission. 'The surgery went on for more than two hours. Shivin is under observation and in severe pain. He is insisting to go home as his parents are alone,' the source said.

The Beyhadh 2 actor was injured after he fell accidentally on a glass table at his residence in Malad. A source in the report revealed that when the KKK10 actor fell on the table, it broke into pieces leaving him terribly injured.

Credits: SpotboyE