Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar’s pictures with their son Ruhaan makes us believe in a PERFECT FAMILY

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim is a well-known personality in the television industry. He rose to fame with his performance in Sasural Simar Ka. The actor was then seen in serials like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and currently, he is seen in Star Bharat’s show Ajooni.

The actor also participated in the reality show Nach Baliye Season 8 along with his wife Dipika Kakar. The actor is quite active on social media, where he updates his fans about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

Also Read: Ramadan 2024: Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar celebrate their first with son Ruhaan, check out their ‘Chand Mubarak’ VIDEO

He also has a YouTube channel where he has started vlogging about his life and gives insight into his personal life.

Shoaib was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where he emerged as the first runner up of the show and was the favourite of the judges and the audiences.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married on February 22, 2018. After five years of marriage, the couple welcomed their son Ruhaan into the world in 2023.

Today, let us take a look at Shoaib Ibrahim’s picture perfect family moments!

Shoaib , Dipika and Ruhaan look like a perfect and complete family

Isn’t Shoaib’s little super hero absolutely cute?

Shoaib and Dipika are blessed and make for a superb family

A glimpse from the world of Shoaib and Dipika

Ruhaan and Dipika rule Shoaib’s heart

