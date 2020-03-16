Shoaib Ibrahim shoots dauntlessly with injury for Star Bharat show ‘Ajooni’

MUMBAI: Star Bharat show ‘Ajooni’ lead actor Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most popular actor in Tv industry. He has always been winning the audiences heart by portraying blissful character in his previous shows. The actor is seen playing a complete different role in this show ‘Ajooni’ where he recently got injured while shooting.

The actor is carrying his role of ‘Rajveer’ in this show with fervour and enthusiasm that is unmatched. While shooting for the show Ajooni, Shoaib got injured but that didn’t stop him from shooting. He has always been a high spirited human and this time too, the injury didn’t stop him from staying upbeat. This reveals his dedication toward his work and that of his vivacious personality. He has always been full of life and now it is quite remarkable to notice how dauntless he is being to carry out his character even after he is injured. He is definitely going to win the viewers heart once again.

In the show, Rajveer, who is portrayed by Shoaib Ibrahim, is an educated Punjabi man and an obstinate son. He doesn't pay attention to anyone in front of him and enjoys the little things in life.

