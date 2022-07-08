Shoaib Ibrahim talks about his transformation for his role in 'Ajooni' airing on on Star Bharat

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim is all set to with Star Bharat’s new show ‘Ajooni where we will witness the actor poised to make his comeback. We get to see Shoaib playing a role which has required him to get back into shape and shed 9 kilos in just one month with utmost perseverance and dedication.

The actor describes his journey of his physical transformation that was much needed for the role. The actor goes on to say “ The lockdown and especially with Ramzan last month, I had gained a couple of pounds which is quite evident in the first few episodes of the show. For the character of Rajveer, I have lost 9-10 kgs in just 1 month. Hard work and dedication are the only way to navigate through this industry. I am following a low carb diet and drink a litre of nimbu pani everyday. My personal goal is to cut down 4 more kgs once I get into my routine.”

The actor has undergone a lifestyle change in order to transform himself for the role as Rajveer. His principles have helped him with the shift to a healthier lifestyle and he wishes to keep it that way. The actor said that he doesn’t like working out on sets and that he prefers to do his workout routine in the gym itself.

The story of Ajooni and Rajveer revolves around Hoshiarpur, Punjab. The protagonist of Ajooni is of a girl who is very simple and belongs to a middle-class family. Shoaib Ibrahim plays the role of Rajveer, who is a smart Punjabi guy and a stubborn son. He takes pleasure in the tiniest of joys in his life and does not pay attention to anyone in front of him. In such a situation, it will be amusing to see what transpires when the naive gullible Ajooni and the spoiled, obstinate Rajveer come face to face with each other.

