Shoaib Ibrahim talks about his transformation for his role in 'Ajooni' airing on on Star Bharat

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 07:00
Shoaib Ibrahim talks about his transformation for his role in 'Ajooni' airing on on Star Bharat

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim is all set to with Star Bharat’s new show ‘Ajooni where we will witness the actor poised to make his comeback. We get to see Shoaib playing a role which has required him to get back into shape and shed 9 kilos in just one month with utmost perseverance and dedication.

The actor describes his journey of his physical transformation that was much needed for the role. The actor goes on to say “ The lockdown and especially with Ramzan last month, I had gained a couple of pounds which is quite evident in the first few episodes of the show. For the character of Rajveer, I have lost 9-10 kgs in just 1 month. Hard work and dedication are the only way to navigate through this industry. I am following a low carb diet and drink a litre of nimbu pani everyday. My personal goal is to cut down 4 more kgs once I get into my routine.” 

The actor has undergone a lifestyle change in order to transform himself for the role as Rajveer. His principles have helped him with the shift to a healthier lifestyle and he wishes to keep it that way. The actor said that he doesn’t like working out on sets and that he prefers to do his workout routine in the gym itself.

The story of Ajooni and Rajveer revolves around Hoshiarpur, Punjab. The protagonist of Ajooni is  of a girl who is very simple and belongs to a middle-class family. Shoaib Ibrahim plays the role of Rajveer, who is a smart Punjabi guy and a stubborn son. He takes pleasure in the tiniest of joys in his life and does not pay attention to anyone in front of him. In such a situation, it will be amusing to see what transpires when the naive gullible Ajooni and the spoiled, obstinate Rajveer come face to face with each other.

Stay tuned to  watch 'Ajooni' show at 8.30 pm from Monday to Saturday only on Star Bharat.

Shoaib Ibrahim ajooni Star Bharat Rajveer Punjabi Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 07:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Explosive! Check out movie actresses who have exposed casting couch
MUMBAI: The film world is an industry that never fails to entertain film buffs with its variety of content, however, it...
Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai: Surprising! Zoon and Indu get surprised with Ritesh’s move
MUMBAI:Star Bharat is turning into one of the top destinations for captivating and compelling content. Their new...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Major Drama! Nandini is furious at Vedika, scared that Ram will learn the truth
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Hilarious! Comedian Sudesh Lehri calls his marriage ‘Hate Marriage’, and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Comedian Sudesh Lehri has now opened up on his ‘hate marriage’ with his wife Mamta Lehri and isn’t scared of...
Kumkum Bhagya: Double Crossed! Alia and Rhea don’t trust Pallavi, try to avoid the divorce
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
OMG! Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 host Amitabh Bachchan upset with Aamir Khan?
MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is a much-loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-based...
Recent Stories
Priyanka-Mrunal
Surprising! Mrunal Thakur auditioned for Priyanka Chopra starrer THIS Hollywood film, Read to know more
Latest Video