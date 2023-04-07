Shocking! 12 lead actors who made an exit from their shows, leaving the fans upset

MUMBAI:Television industry has witnessed a lot of amazing TV shows so far.

However, with time, they have witnessed many entries and exits of several characters.

While the supporting star cast plays a pivotal role in the show, the lead actors are a major highlight.

Many times, the viewers have seen how leads are replaced for several reasons.

The same has happened with a lot of TV shows in recent times.

Several lead actors have either quit the show or made an exit due to the change in the storyline.

So, let's take a look at 12 actors who are no more a part of their long-running and popular show:

1. Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya's exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin came as a huge shocker. The ardent viewers were shocked when the news of her quitting surfaced on social media. The actress played the role of Paakhi in the show.

2. Ayesha Singh

Ayesha became a household name as Sai Joshi in Ghum. Post Aishwarya's exit, Ayesha's character also came to an end in the show which was again a huge shocker.

3. Neil Bhatt

Neil played the lead role of Virat in the popular show. After Aishwarya and Ayesha, the news about Neil also making an exit from the show surfaced leaving the fans upset.

4. Sargun Kaur Luthra

Sargun who played Preesha in Yeh hai Chahatein is all set for an exit from the show as it has taken a generation leap.

5. Abrar Qazi

Abrar who was paired opposite Sargun in Yeh hai Chahatein is also set to make an exit from the show. He played the role of Rukdraksh in the show.

6. Shagun Pandey

Shagun played the lead in Zee TV's show Meet - Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. The actor made an exit after it took a generation leap.

7. Kanwar Dhillon

Kanwar became a household name Shiva with Star Plus' Pandya Store. After playing a pivotal role in the show for two and a half years, Kanwar's character is all set to exit as the show is taking a leap soon.

8. Alice Kaushik

Alice was paired opposite Kanwar in the show. She played the role of Raavi. Along with Kanwar, Alice's character will also come to an end.

9. Shiny Doshi

Shiny played the central character of Dhara in the show. She became a household name for the same. As the show is heading for a 15-year leap, Shiny will also be making an exit.

10. Kinshuk Mahajan

Kinshuk was paired opposite Shiny. He played the role of Gautam in the show. Along with Shiny, Kinshuk will also be making an exit.

11. Akshay Kharodia

Akshay played a pivotal role in the show. Along with the other leads, he will also be quitting.

12. Simran Budharup

The actress was paired opposite Akshay in the popular drama series. Along with the other actors, Simran will also be making an exit from the show.

Who are you going to miss in the above shows? Tell us in the comments.

