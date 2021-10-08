Shocking! Audience member interrupts The Kapil Sharma Show, accuses Terence Lewis' team of this

Terence Lewis was shocked when a member from the audience stopped The Kapil Sharma Show until the choreographer returned his money. He told him that one of the members from his team took Rs. 50,000 from him with the promise of helping him but never did.

“I'm a dancer and one month ago, after a struggle, I reached Terence's office. There were four-five others with me and Terence's team was asking us to rehearse. I couldn't meet Terence but he had an assistant so I requested to meet him at least,” he said.

“The team didn't say anything concrete but they kept telling me that they would make me meet him. After waiting a bit, I finally met him. I couldn't meet Terence but met his assistant instead. He asked me to perform for him and took my details. We kept waiting as they posed different demands like wear this costume and dance, perform to so-and-so song, etc."

“After a month, I called to inquire and they told me, 'We don't like your dance so much and there are other issues. You send us ₹50,000... You send us the money and we'll at least help you clear the audition,” the man added.

Terence asked for details and the man presented the name and a copy of the transaction made. He revealed the name of the person, who indeed works for Terence. The left Terence speechless.

However, he assured him that he would sort the issue out immediately. The man refused to leave without taking his money back. He even threatened to stop the show until his money isn't returned.

As the security team came on stage, Kapil walked up to the man and said, "I would like to say something here. Please applaud for this man, he's an amazing actor."

"I thought it was true. I thought it was real," Terence said after realizing that it was a prank.

