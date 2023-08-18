Shocking! Bebika Dhurve comes in support of Abhishek Malhan as haters damage his car

MUMBAI: Bebika Dhurve was one of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss OTT and since day one, she marked her presence in the Bigg Boss house.

The show has finally come to an end and she has emerged as the third runner-up of the show, creating a niche for herself.

She mainly grabbed headlines for her bond with Pooja Bhatt, which was loved by the audience.

She also had major fights with Abhishek and Manisha and that was spoken about inside and outside the house.

Now the actress has been quite active on social media and keeps her fans well updated about what she is up to and her whereabouts.

The actress took to social media and took her stand for Abhishek Malhan who has been receiving a lot of hatred.

She said "I have immense respect for Abhishek and his journey in the Bigg Boss show. The Panda gang is admirable and loves a lot of love for them. Lets judge less and spread love.

She also took a stand on haters damaging Abhishek's car. The actress said "I recently saw a post where haters have damaged Abhishek's car. I am really disappointed to see the unnecessary unbearable hate Bigg Boss contestants are receiving, Specially, Abhishek is going through. He has a special place in people's hearts, please don't throw hate on anyone. Everyone is doing great in their life after the show. Spread love and happiness. Judge less love more"

Well, seems like the differences between Abhishek and Bebika have been resolved as post the show the actress had gone to meet him too.

Well, there is no doubt that Bebika was a strong contestant and she has come a long way. As the third runner-up of the show, she has made a name and a solid fan following for herself.

