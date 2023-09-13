Shocking! Bigg Boss 12 contestant Kriti Verma named in in TDS Refund Scam by ED

The latter has been a former GST inspector and she came into limelight after appearing in reality shows like MTV Roadies and Bigg Boss. The charge sheet exposes an elaborate web of financial deceit.
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: With regards to the Rs 263 crores TDS refund scam, the ED (Enforcement Directorate) has filed a comprehensive chargesheet naming 14 people involved and one of them is former Bigg Boss 12 contestant Kriti Verma. The latter has been a former GST inspector and she came into limelight after appearing in reality shows like MTV Roadies and Bigg Boss. The charge sheet exposes an elaborate web of financial deceit. 

The mastermind and a central figure behind the scam is said to be former Income-Tax inspector Tanaji Mandal Adhikari who during the course of his tenure, gained unauthorized access to RSA token and login credentials of the higher ranking authorities, which laid the foundation for his fraud and scam. 

The chargesheet by Ed also mentions Kriti Verma’s close relationship with Bhushan Patil and Rajesh Shetty. Issuances of refunds done by fraud during the financial year 2007-08 and 2008-09 serves as the main focal point for the investigation after a FIR was filed by the CBI. Adhikari along with many other exploited the system to generate TDS refunds that exceeded a whopping Rs 263 crores. These fraudulently gotten funds were then transferred to various bank accounts owned by Bhsushan Anant Patil, who was the primary recipient. 

Ed’s probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) traced that Verma sold a property in Gurugram worth Rs 1.02 which she acquired reportedly through the criminal enterprise and then deposited the sales proceed of Rs 1.18 crores to her bank account which have been frozen by the authorities. She has also been under scrutiny for being in contact with individuals involved in the illicit tax refunds.

The extent of the financial fraud is huge as the accused have used the funds to buy prime real estate in Lonavala, Khandala, Karjat, Pune, and Udupi, as well as luxury flats in Panvel and Mumbai. Also, the culprits indulged in a lavish lifestyle, evident from their ownership of three luxury cars: BMW X7, Mercedes GLS400d, and Audi Q7. 

