Shocking! Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin reveals she got R*pe threats after the reality show, “got me depressed for the first time in my life”

Apart from a lot of love after Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin received a lot of hate too. She finally opened up about it
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/10/2023 - 10:00
Jasmin Bhasin

MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin is a big name in the television industry and she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss-14. She is best known for her roles as Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak. Jasmin and Aly Goni are in a relationship and their love blossomed in the Bigg Boss house since then the fans love their Jodi and fondly call them #JasLy. It is safe to say that actor-couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most loved and adored couples in the TV industry. 

Also Read- Exclusive! Jijaji Chat Par Hai fame Vipin Heero to replace Late Deepesh Bhan in May I Come in Madam 2!

Apart from a lot of love after Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin received a lot of hate too. She finally opened up about it to a news portal and said, “It was from another contestant's fans. While loving someone, I don't understand how they can start hating someone because you give what you have. You give love if you have love inside you. You give hatred if you have hatred inside you that is what makes a personality. When you meet someone you feel good on the other hand when you meet another person you feel irritated. So people give what they have. I don't understand the same person who has a love for somebody else how can they have so much hatred for me?”

Speaking further about it, the Naagin 4 actress said, “So I never understood that concept and at that time I was very tense. It made me depressed for the first time in my life. But then I realised that these people don't have any identity for sending me rape threats and calling me words that I never heard in my entire life. Nameless people who do not even have b*lls or strong spine come and show their identity and say, 'Oh I have commented, I don't like you.' If they have guts, they should openly say it.”

Jasmin has a huge fan following and has been part of many well known TV shows like Tashan-e-Ishq. Jasmin has also been a part of other shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4, Funhit Mein Jaari and many others.

Also Read- Valentine Special: 5 Reasons why we love Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin!

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit- Pinkvilla

Jasmin Bhasin Dil Se Dil Tak Naagin Jab We Matched Khatra Khatra Khatra Jamai Raja TV news TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/10/2023 - 10:00

