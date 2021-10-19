Shocking! Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian gets aggressive with Afsana Khan; netizens disappointed

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 has witnessed a lot of aggression in this season. The housemates are often at loggerheads. In a viral video, fans have noticed Vishal Kotian allegedly pulling Afsana Khan by her hair.

As we know, the junglewasis have to gather pieces of the map, assemble them, and create a route in order to get an entry into the main house. Every time Bigg Boss sends some pieces, there’s a massive fight to acquire it by both sides.

Fans have noticed something unusual in one of the clips. As the Bigg Boss 15 contestants fight to gather a piece of the map, Vishal Kotian could be seen dragging Afsana Khan by force. After a close look, many claim that the singer was being pulled by her hair.

As Afsana fans shared the video on Twitter, Devoleena Bhattacharjee tweeted, “This one is disgusting. Sometimes we dont know the other side of the coin.”

Kamya Punjabi also reacted and wrote, “Oh no…it’s disgusting as hell! Why wasn’t this pointed out ? Shi shi shi @ColorsTV #BiggBoss15.”

Netizens too slammed the act by Vishal and expressed their disappointment in Bigg Boss 15 makers as they did not take any action against it.

A user wrote, “Many things happened in just one scene … but why #biggboss didnt take any action on that.”

“Disgusting..Vishal ..Afsana ne baut galt chize boli…but yar this was so disgusting of Vishal. Very unhappy from salman atleast he should be bashed Shamita for bringing scissor or vishal for doing this But no..makers ne 8/10 MG walo ko safe krna..unki tarrif hori wkw par. Wah,” a user mentioned.

Many claimed that Vishal actually was dragging Afsana by her shoulder!

This one is disguisting. Sometimes we dont know the other side of the coin. https://t.co/4pslMor2tH — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) October 18, 2021

