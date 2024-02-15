SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 17 runner-up Abhishek Kumar pens a CRYPTIC MESSAGE for Isha Malviya post her breakup with Samarth Jurel

MUMBAI : Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya met on the sets of Udariyaann and were in a relationship. The two broke up after things turned sour between them. The two were seen participating in Bigg Boss 17 and were at loggerheads.

Abhishek went through a lot of things during his stay in the Bigg Boss house where he also faced humiliation and was targeted by Isha and her boyfriend Samarth Jurel. It was during this show that he grew mentally stronger. However, he never shied away from his feelings to admit that he has a soft spot for her.

(Also Read: Exclusive! Abhishek Kumar reveals his feelings the time he was evicted from the Bigg Boss 17 house to the time he was brought back by Salman Khan

During the roasting task on the show too, he was at his best and gave Isha a taste of her own medicine.

Now, there is news that Isha and Samarth have broken up after participating in the controversial reality show. On this note, Abhishek took to his social media handle to share a note which we speculate that it hints towards Isha!

The note reads: Main Tujhe Utna Chachta Hoon Abhi Bhi, Tujhe Khona nahi chahta kabhi bhi, par ab mein tujhe nahi chahaiye , meri awaaz reh rahi hai dabbi si (I still love you a lot, I do not want to lose you forever, but since you do not want me, I do not voice my thoughts)

Take a look:

What do you have to say about Abhishek’s note? Do you think it is for Isha?

What are your thoughts on Samarth and Isha’s break-up? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!



