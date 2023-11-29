Shocking! Bigg Boss 17: Shiv Thakare expresses his unhappiness over Bigg Boss’s behavior towards Anurag Dobhal; Says ‘Thoda zyada ho…’

MUMBAI: Since its premiere last month, Bigg Boss Season 17 on Colors TV, hosted by Salman Khan, has created a lot of buzz. Bigg Boss 17 has been warmly received by viewers, partly because of the presence of celebrities such as Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra among the participants.

One contestant, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, also known as Babu Bhaiya, is currently receiving a lot of attention due to his participation in the controversial reality show. He has been accusing Bigg Boss of demotivating him and showing partiality towards other inmates since the beginning. He even complained about the host taunting him and his Bro Sena the moniker given to Anurag's supporters during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

From that point on, Bigg Boss has teased Anurag Dobhal by criticizing his antics on the controversial reality show. Viewers' opinions on Bigg Boss' treatment of Anurag have been mixed thus far; Anurag's family and fans are not pleased with it. Shiv Thakare, the runner-up on Bigg Boss 16, has now also spoken out about the YouTuber.

When asked if he planned to watch Bigg Boss 17, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 star said, "Mai clips dekhta hun choti-choti, toh clips mei mujhko apne wo do bande, Arun aur Tehelka, wo mujhe pasand hai."

Speaking of Anurag Dobhal, Shiv said he feels bad for him. He said, "Thoda mujhe uske liye bura bhi lagta hai, apna O7 Rider. Uske sath thoda zyada ho raha hai matlab, ek limit tak theek hai. Apna dhanda chalane ke liye aisa nahi karna chahiye."

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Rinku Dhawan, Anurag Dobhal, Firoza Khan, aka Khanzaadi, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Neil Bhatt were nominated for eviction this week following the elimination of Jigna Vora last week. It will be intriguing to watch who of them will say goodbye to the show this time.

Credit- Filmibeat