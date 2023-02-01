Shocking! Check out the actors who refused the role of Rocky in the serial

MUMBAI: Pishachini is a supernatural drama that began a few months back and in such a short span of time. The show is doing pretty well for itself.

The show stars Nyra Banerjee, Jiya Shankar, and Harsh Rajput in lead roles.

The show is produced by Mrinal Jha, Abhigyan Jha, Shyamashish Bhattacharya, and Nilima Bajpai under the banners of Shakuntalam Telefilms and Mrinal and Abhigyan Jha Production.

The audience loves the interactions and love angle between Raat Rani, Pavithra, and Rocky.

But, did you know that before the makers had finalized Harsh Rajput, the role was offered to many actors who refused the role.

Check out the actors who declined the role of Rocky :

1 Harshad Arora

Harshad is a well-known actor in the world of television and best known for his characters in serials like Beintehaa, Dahleez, etc. He declined the role of Rocky as he is one a break from television.

2. Meghan Jadhav

Meghan is a known television actor best known for his roles in serials like Saas Bina Sasural, Jai Shri Krishna, and Chahato Mi Tula. He was offered the role of Rocky but declined it as he has personal commitments.

3. Rohit Khandelwal

Rohit Khandelwal is a well-known model who is the winner of Mr. India 2015 and the first-ever Asian to be crowned Mister World in the 2016 contest. He was offered the role of Rocky but he declined the offer for reason, best known to him.

4. Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani is a very huge name in the world of television. He is best known for his roles in serials like Ishq Mein Marjawan, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin Season, etc. The actor was offered the role of Rocky but things didn’t work between him and the makers of the show as he had demanded a high fee.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Harsh Rajput, and fans feel he is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Rocky the way he did.

