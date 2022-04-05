Shocking! Check out the list of actress who refused the role of Riddhima/ Gungun

MUMBAI: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. The story has kept the audiences hooked to it.

The show has been produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Leena Gangopadhyay, Saibal Banerjee, Pradeep Kumar, Pia Bajpiee, and Shaika Parveen under the banner of Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment and airs on Star Plus . It stars Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi.

The audiences love to watch the love story between Riddhima and Dr. Anubhav.

But did you know that before the makers finalized Yesha Rughani, the role Riddhima the role offered to a few actoress who refused?

Check out the list of actresses who refused role of Riddhima :

1 Neha Gosain

Neha Gosain is an Indian television actress who is best known for her role in Balika Vadhu and she too was offered the role of Riddhima but she refused it as she had prior commitments.

2. Farhina Parvez

Farhina Parvez is a model, actress, and social media influencer from India. She is best known for her character in the serial Rishton Ka Manjha, she declined the offer of Riddhima as she is on a break from Television.

3. Tisha Kapoor

Tisha is a well known actress in the world of television and she is best known for her performance in serials like Meri Saasu Maa , Child Bride and Ayushman Bhava. The reasons why she declined the role of Riddhima is still unknown.

4. Roshni Walia

Roshni Walia is an Indian actress, she is best known for her roles in serials like Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, she declined the offer of Riddima as she and the makers didn't get along with each other.

5. Aveent Kaur

Avneet is known as a internet sensation star and she was offered the role of Riddhima and she declined the offer as she demanded high fees.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Yesha Rughani, and fans feel she is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Riddhima the way he did.

Who else do you think would have suited the role? Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.