Dipika Kakkar in a recent blog has mentioned that she is dealing with PCOS and thyroid. She shared her special diet with her fans and well-wishers.
Shocking! Dipika Kakkar reveals that she is dealing with a severe health issue; read on to know more

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars and has a massive fan following. The actress got her first break with Colors' Sasural Simar Ka. Her character of Simar won a lot of applause, and Dipika was appreciated for her performance. She was last seen as Sonakshi in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. The actress was also the winner of Bigg Boss Season 12.

Post Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off-air, the actress has not been seen on the small screen and is busy with her YouTube channel 

She was last seen for a brief period in Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 where she essayed the role of Simar. 

During one of the vlogs earlier in February, the actress had revealed that she was dealing with a health issue. She has thyroid and PCOS. Thus, she was getting irritated frequently, and her anger issues had increased.

In a recent vlog, the actress shared a diet and told her fans who were facing this issue about how she is dealing with it. She has given the entire menu of her breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The vlog is a very helpful one, and it can help many who have been dealing with PCOS and thyroid.

That's a very sweet gesture by Dipika.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video