Shocking! Divyanka Tripathi clarifies on the cheating rumors

MUMBAI: Popular Television actress Divyanka Tripathi was present for an interaction with a leading entertainment portal where she clarified the rumors which were going around a few days back about cheating on her husband Vivek Dahiya.

During her conversation, the actress was asked about did she was bothered about being labeled as Behenji by certain media houses and did it ever affected her. The actress says, yes, it did affect me a lot. There was the assumption that I only wear sarees. They even questioned me about how can I wear small or glamourous dresses. They even had the audacity to message my sister and asked why she don’t say something to me. How can she wear small dresses?

He further clarifies the rumors about cheating on her husband. The actress says, I would really like to address this, That recently one of my friends who is like my brother. On his birthday, he came and hugged me and he was really like pampering me a lot. He was very happy to see me after a long time. There was a newsgroup, that put the story like I am having an affair with someone behind my husband's back. Like this, only the actresses get jobs in the industry. See what he did with Divyanka and all.

When I got to know about it, I was like, what the hell? She further clarifies that we don’t leave in the generation where a girl has to cover her face and nobody can touch her. I was like, I know my culture and values. Nobody has the right to come and tell my sister who is coming to me and hugging me. I am proud that my sister has given me good values.

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi last appeared on the show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 where she was announced as the 1st runner-up on the show.

