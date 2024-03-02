Shocking! Ekta Tiwari filed for divorce proceedings from her husband Sushant Kandaya; 'We are not good for each other'

MUMBAI: Recently, TV actress Ekta Tiwari disclosed that she and her husband Sushant Kandaya had filed for divorce. The actress is well-known for playing Radha in Tere Mere Sapne, where she initially encountered her husband Sushant Kandaya while filming Crime Patrol. The couple tied the knot on August 1, 2017. The pair has now disclosed that they started the divorce process in December of last year.

In a recent interview with a popular news portal, Ekta Tiwari said that although she believed they were very compatible before getting married, things change when two people live together.

She said, “Problems cropped up soon after our marriage. A lot of time went by in understanding and adjusting to each other. We eventually realised we had different expectations in our lives. We were so different that living together became impossible. We must have stayed just two-and-a-half years together in our six years of marriage. Sushant is a great human being, but we are not good for each other. My advice is to spend more time before taking the plunge.”

However, Sushant Kandaya disclosed that since Diwali of last year, they have been living apart. Following a period spent apart, they decided to part ways amicably.

He told the same portal, “Ekta and I tried to adapt to each other’s lifestyles for six years, but we realised it wasn’t working. We lacked compatibility as partners. We are good friends, but staying together as partners is a different arrangement altogether. People say opposites attract, but I believe that some commonality is essential for a couple to go a long way. There should be a balance.”

When it comes to Ekta Tiwari and Sushant Kandaya, they were together for 2.5 years. Their fans must have been devastated by the duo's split.

Credit- Times Now