Shocking! Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan: Agasthya turns violent, Hits Pakhi With This?

MUMBAI: Colors TV's new serial Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention because of its intriguing and gripping plot. Agasthya and Paakhi are played by Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh, respectively, while Ishaan, Pakhi's love interest, is played by Akshit Sukhija.

Pakhi's secret lover and best friend in the show is Agasthya. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh's chemistry has a lot of fans. The fans are quite interested to see how fate will connect them. Are they going to fight for each other or against each other? Well, that was one of the questions that people had in their minds very early on and it seems like fans have gotten the answer to it as well very quickly in the show.

ALSO READ: REVIEW! Agastya steals the show amid Paakhi and Ishaan's brewing romance in Colors' Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan 3

Agasthaya's heart is broken after Paakhi confessed her feelings for Ishaan and he senses that Pakhi might fall in love with Ishaan. And it seems like Agasthaya's passion for Paakhi might finally turn into an obsession with getting Paakhi's love.

Now fans are shocked seeing that Agasthya might have taken things a bit far. Has he decided to Kill Paakhi, well not really but that's what it looked it when a behind the scenes video was out, Agasthaya is seen hitting Paakhi with a brick,

Take a look :

Meanwhile on the show, Soon things will get very complicated between Agastya and Pakhi as Pakhi will reveal to Agastya that she has fallen in love with Ishan.

Agastya will soon take his avatar of a dangerous man so that he can get his love back.

Agastya’s sister Mona and Naveli will want to meet him but his mother will not allow them to see him as she is aware that Agastya is not stable enough to meet anyone. Naveli will not understand the reason behind Agastya hiding from his own family.

It will be interesting to see what happens next!

For more Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: WHAT! Agastya to get in action, Pakhi and Ishan in trouble