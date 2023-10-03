Shocking: Fire outbreak at Actor Sanjay Gagnani’s house, former uses fire extinguisher

MUMBAI :Sanjay Gagnani who made headlines by breaking out the news of his exit from the show Kundali Bhagya in which he played an antagonist and had a successful character is much loved by his fans as the star had left no stone unturned in terms of entertaining them.

An incident which took place recently on 9th March, shook everyone as fire broke out at Sanjay Gagnani’s place, the cause for the occurrence of the same is noted to be due to a short circuit, the staff informed us about this incident, before the fire could catch larger flames Sanjay used presence of mind and got wife Poonam out of the arena first then used a fire extinguisher to put off the fire. He immediately called for help post that. None was harmed during this incident. Sanjay and Poonam are safe and no serious damage was caused in the house.



On work front, Sanjay is in cahoots to make his debut soon on the big screen, he is currently undergoing scripts and has a number of projects in the pipeline.

