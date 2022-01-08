Shocking! I can even disrespect Anjali Arora; that is the comfort level I have with her: Munwar Faruqui

Munawar speaks about his relationship with Anjali. His bond with her was the talking point of the show, and he revealed that he can disrespect her at any moment.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 18:23
Shocking! I can even disrespect Anjali Arora; that is the comfort level I have with her: Munwar Faruqui

MUMBAI:Munawar Faruqui has become a household name with his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner of the show and was the favorite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

 
He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.


The audience loved his simplicity and honesty.


Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.


These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as, during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumored girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures.

In a recent interview, Munawar spoke about his bond with Anjali, where he revealed that they are close to each other and share a very comfortable relationship. He can even disrespect her at any time and she wouldn’t mind. If someone can take his jokes on them, that person becomes his best buddy.


ALSO READ : OMG! Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut says she is a superstar host, places herself in the same league as Big B and Salman Khan


In Lock Upp, Anjali and Munawar’s relationship was the talk of the town. The audience really loved their bond and thought that something was cooking between them, but there was only friendship between the two, as they are in separate relationships.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Lock Upp Season 1: Exclusive! Saisha complains to Munawar about Anjali

BASSER ALI Splitsvilla season 10 Roadies Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms Reality show KANGANA RANUAT MAX PLAYER Digital Show LOCK UPP Avneet Kaur Anushka Sen Mr Faisu Jannat Zubair MUNAWAR FARUQUI. NISHA RAWAL Poonam Pandey Karanvir Bohra Tehseen Poonawala Karan Kundrra Ali Merchant Sara Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 18:23

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Rupali Ganguly looks cool with the handsome Arjun Bijlani!
MUMBAI:The actress had made a special space in the hearts of the fans with her show 'Anupamaa' produced by Rajan Shahi...
Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Avinash Mukherjee’s birthday bash on August 1 is going to be a starry affair: I’m expecting a full house
MUMBAI:Avinash Mukherjee’s birthday countdown is on. The Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor, who will turn a year older on August...
HOTMESS! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Shubhaavi Choksey oozes glam and hotness in these pictures and we can't get over her beauty
MUMBAI: Popular TV diva Shubhaavi Choksey is currently seen playing the character of Nandini Kapoor in Sony TV's show...
UNBELIEVABLE Bharti Singh and Rupali Ganguly plan to have two more kids by the next year in StarPlus' Ravivaar with Star Parivaar
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.Also read:...
Channa Mereya: Macho-Man! Aditya fights off the goons, Ginni tends to his wounds
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Exclusive! “Except for Anupamaa there is no other show which is doing well these days on TV”, says Apara Mehta
MUMBAI :The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily,...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon hits this major milestone
Kriti Sanon hits this major milestone
Latest Video