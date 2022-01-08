Shocking! I can even disrespect Anjali Arora; that is the comfort level I have with her: Munwar Faruqui

MUMBAI:Munawar Faruqui has become a household name with his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner of the show and was the favorite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.



He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.



The audience loved his simplicity and honesty.



Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.



These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as, during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumored girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures.

In a recent interview, Munawar spoke about his bond with Anjali, where he revealed that they are close to each other and share a very comfortable relationship. He can even disrespect her at any time and she wouldn’t mind. If someone can take his jokes on them, that person becomes his best buddy.



In Lock Upp, Anjali and Munawar’s relationship was the talk of the town. The audience really loved their bond and thought that something was cooking between them, but there was only friendship between the two, as they are in separate relationships.

