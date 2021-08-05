Shocking! Jason Shah hits back, says, 'Ask Anusha why I deleted her pics';Read More

MUMBAI: Anusha Dandekar and Jason Shah had made their relationship public in April, this year. But of late, Jason removed all her photos from his social media account. Has something really gone wrong? Or, is it that Jason is helping Anusha to be written about in the media just before she embarks on the 'Bigg Boss OTT' for isn't that reality show all about hankering for attention? Think of it, Jason has seen it all and done it all in 'Bigg Boss 10'!

Last year, Anusha had an ugly break-up with Karan Kundrra who earlier dated Kritika Kamra.

Jason Shah, who has been a part of television shows such as 'Barrister Babu', 'Jhansi Ki Rani' and 'Chandrashekhar', refused to tell us why he has removed Anusha's pictures. Doesn't one pull down pictures only when he/she is upset with the other person? "That's the way you think," he said, when called this afternoon. So, is it possible that he posts those pictures back? First Jason shot back, "For what reason?" But then recovered to say, "I might put them back, who knows. It will depend on what and how I feel, man kiya toh karenge." Think of It, he was once again evading the question.

We then told Jason that he should rather put an end to the speculation that is being done about the current status of his relationship with Anusha. "Let the speculation continue," he remained unmoved, "I love it when the speculation intensifies, mujhe maza aata hai."

But one statement from Jason clearly revealed that at least Anusha is definitely aware (with details) of why he has deleted her pictures from his social media account. The statement in question he made was: "Ask Anusha about this. So what if it is I who has removed her pictures? Usko poocho. Usko phone karo."

Not long ago, Jason had said, "I have never met someone like her (Anusha Dandekar). She never judges me. We are just enjoying this phase and are spending quality time together. Anusha and I also have many common friends and it's fun. There is a great cosmic connection between the two of us. Hopefully, this will only grow stronger in the future." Did this cosmic connection fade away? Or yeah, is this an unreal game they're playing on us for a so-called reality show?

