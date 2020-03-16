Shocking! Kumkum Bhagya girls Rehyna Malhotra, Aparna Mishra, and Tina Philip do this strange act on the sets | Deets Inside

Amidst the grand celebrations, here in this article, we bring to you what are Kumkum Bhagya girls – Reyhna Malhotra aka Aliya Buji, Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea, and Aparna Mishra aka Shahana – are up to while shooting.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 16:06
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.

As earlier reported, a baby shower aka Godh Bharai ceremony is organized for Prachi as everybody has come to know about her child. Well, there would be a lot of excitement and preparations for the grand celebration.

Well, in a video shared by Aparna aka Shahana, she is seen enjoying her gala time with both of them. She is seen kissing Reyhna aka Aliya and Tina aka Rhea.

Well, isn’t the glimpse really adorable?

Do let us know your views.

